SCOTLAND — Last week, five people were shot at a house in Scotland, three have died and two sustained life-threatening wounds and are hospitalized, including a 5-year-old child.
Though the shooting did not occur on school property and no connection to the school has been reported, the incident has rocked Scotland and the surrounding communities.
Meanwhile, some area schools have stepped forward to support the students in Scotland as they attempt to return to normal.
Most of the students and staff are doing well, Scotland School District Superintendent Fallon Woods told the Press & Dakotan Wednesday.
“We still have a few kids that are asking to speak with counselors, and if they do, we definitely arrange for that to happen,” she said.
Since the shootings, Woods said the school district has received five posters of support from the students at surrounding area schools, including Gayville-Volin, Parkston, Bon Homme, Avon and Menno.
“Students in Gayville-Volin also made cute little signs,” Woods said. “A lot of them said, things like, ‘We care about you,’ ‘We’re thinking about you,’ ‘Get better soon’ or ‘Gayville-Volin Loves Scotland.’ We have those hung at elementary, as well.”
Students have noticed and appreciated the message, she said.
“I’ve heard them say, ‘Wow, it’s amazing that so many people love us,’ and ‘We’re enemies on the court, but they still love us,’” Woods said. “We did receive one from Gayville-Volin that said, ‘South Dakota is one big small town. We stand in the gap for your community and lift you up for healing.’”
Some school districts responded with comfort foods, including pizza for the staff from the Menno School District and popcorn and cookies from Gayville-Volin, she said.
“It’s really been incredible,” Woods said. “Out of tragedy, definitely, you really realize how amazing people are.”
Scotland Schools also received mental health support in the form of additional counselors from all over the region.
“The day after the shooting, we had a team of 12, between counselors, mental health specialists and our school psychologist,” she said. “I think it helped take some of the stigma off of kids wanting to ask for help, because there were so many kids that asked.”
Most of Scotland’s elementary students talked to someone, either one-on-one or in small groups, Woods said.
Anytime a tragedy occurs, such as what happened in Scotland, one of the first things that happens is that schools in the area offers assistance, Menno School District Superintendent Tom Rice told the Press & Dakotan.
“When you’re talking about Scotland and Menno, there are family relations that cross school lines,” he said. “When a member of a Scotland family is hurting, a member of a Menno family is hurting.”
Scotland and Menno formed a football cooperative this fall, the Jim River Trappers.
Noting that many of the area’s school districts are part of an educational cooperative, Avon School District Superintendent Tom Culver told the Press & Dakotan that the day after the shootings, he called a meeting to see how he and his staff could help out Scotland.
“People sometimes think, ‘We are all rivals,’ and ‘We compete against each other,’ but we are all human,” he said. “We feel for other people when this stuff happens. People just want to help however they can.”
Avon sent counselors and its students sent cards of support to the students at Scotland, he said.
“It definitely helped tremendously, and every counselor that they sent was beyond amazing,” Woods said. “We hope we never have to repay the favor. But, if the need arises, we hope we’re the first call because I don’t think we could ever repay the support that we’ve received.”
