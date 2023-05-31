INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday of vandalism on South Jim River Road, Yankton.
Updated: June 1, 2023 @ 2:34 am


• The police department received a report at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday of indecent exposure on Burleigh Street.
• The police department received a report at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday of vandalism on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle pursuit/eluding on Burleigh Street.
• The police department received a report at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday of a threat of harm or violence on Burleigh Street.
• The police department received a report at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday of a possible assault on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday of possible child neglect on S. Cliff Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday of a threat of harm or violence on Walnut Street,
• The police department received a report at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on Memory Lane.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
