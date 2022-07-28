‘Walk A Mile’ Event To Expand Its Horizons In 2022
Buy Now

Yankton’s annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes returns next month. Above, a scene from last year’s walk.

 Courtesy Photo

In its 15th year, Yankton’s annual walk to raise awareness about domestic violence against women has broadened its scope to include children and, more recently, the men who become victims and survivors of domestic violence.

River City Domestic Violence Center’s (RCDVC) Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event is set for Aug. 13, on the lawn at the Meridian Bridge in Yankton. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. Opening remarks will be at 12:25 p.m. and the walk, which goes about halfway across the bridge, begins promptly at 12:30 p.m. The event wraps up with closing remarks and prizes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.