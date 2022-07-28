‘Walk A Mile’ Event To Expand Its Horizons In 2022

In its 15th year, Yankton’s annual walk to raise awareness about domestic violence against women has broadened its scope to include children and, more recently, the men who become victims and survivors of domestic violence.
River City Domestic Violence Center’s (RCDVC) Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event is set for Aug. 13, on the lawn at the Meridian Bridge in Yankton. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. Opening remarks will be at 12:25 p.m. and the walk, which goes about halfway across the bridge, begins promptly at 12:30 p.m. The event wraps up with closing remarks and prizes.
What began as a way to raise awareness about domestic violence against women by walking a mile in “Her” red (women’s) shoes has evolved to comprise child abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking — and isn’t so much about the shoes anymore.
The traditional red high-heeled shoes are available to borrow for the walk, or participants can wear their own. Those who do not wish to wear heels can wear a red article of clothing or come dressed as a superhero.
“Last year, all of our T-shirts were red, so it was just a beautiful sea of red,” Stacy Starzl Hansen, RCDVC executive director, told the Press & Dakotan. “We like to see that sea of red.”
Also, since 2020, the event has been renamed in recognition of men that suffer domestic violence.
“We renamed the event Walk a Mile in ‘Their’ Shoes because it’s everyone. It’s not limited,” Starzl Hansen said. “I just recently spoke to a gentleman who said that he is very thankful that we do this walk and that we always include men in our walk. He said, ‘Thank you for remembering the men, because sometimes, the men and boys are abused as well.’”
RCDVC helps a lot of men each year, she said.
“The statistics may not show that we are helping as many men as women,” Starzl Hansen said, “but it’s important to reach out and let them know that we are here.”
Everyone participating in the walk is doing so for a reason and a purpose, she said.
“They each have their own story that they’re carrying with them when they walk across that bridge, and when you see them all walk together, it just pulls at your heartstrings to know that they’re all coming together for a common cause and purpose,” Starzl Hansen said.
Occurring in tandem with the Walk a Mile event will be Family Fun Day, also on the lawn, which runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This family-oriented event features free activities, including inflatables, games, local heroes and a Game, Fish and Parks exhibit.
New this year is the dunk tank where participants will have the opportunity to donate to a good cause and try to dunk local celebrities, including Yankton School Resource Officer Skylar Russenberger (11 a.m.), Restore Church’s Pastor Jeff Mueller (11:20 a.m.), Yankton High School Teacher Dave Dannenbring (11:40 a.m.), Brennen Novak of the Yankton Fire Department (noon), Dr. David Withrow of Yankton Medical Clinic (12:20 p.m.) and Yankton Middle School Principal Heather Olson (12:40 p.m.).
The Family Fun Day raises money for River City Family Connections, a sister agency to RCDVC that provides court-ordered supervised visitation and supervised exchanges of children between guardians or parents.
“A lot of children who have grown up in domestic violence are living with someone that has been court ordered,” Starzl Hansen said. “If there’s some conflict in the home, it’s just better if their parents don’t come in contact with each other.”
However, these visits can be expensive, she said.
“A lot of times, the parents can’t afford the full hour or the two-hour visit that they get a week. Sometimes that’s all they get a week with their child,” Starzl Hansen said. “We do not ever want to turn away a parent from seeing their child because they can’t afford it. This fundraiser raises money so that those parents can get a scholarship so that they can still see their child.”
It’s important for the child to be able to bond and reconnect with that parent, fix and mend a broken heart and move forward with their family, she said.
Family Fun Day was conceived with the goal of healthy families in mind.
“It’s just a fun day for families to be together, do stuff for free and not have to worry about having to go out and pay for something,” Starzl Hansen said. “They can go out, hang out for the day and reconnect.”
For more information, call 605-665-4811.
