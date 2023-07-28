INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report Thursday at 2:30 p.m. of a protection order violation at an unspecified location.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 10:28 pm
• Police received a report of a theft Thursday at 7:37 p.m. on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report of a theft Thursday at 9:23 p.m. on Broadway Avenue. Three males were observed putting several items into their bags.
• Police received a report of a theft Thursday at 9:23 p.m. of a possible protection order violation on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Thursday at 10:22 p.m. of child abuse or neglect. The reporting person said her intoxicated daughter brought her 4 kids over to the mother’s (who is vision impaired) house. The daughter left with 1 of her daughters in a silver van.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Thursday at 11:03 p.m. of the criminal entry of a motor vehicle at an unspecified location.
• Police received a fireworks complaint Thursday at 11:26 p.m. of mortar-sized fireworks going off in area of 13th Street.
• Police received a report Friday at 12:13 a.m. of trespassing in which a male complained about someone in his apartment on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Friday at 8:10 a.m. of a child’s bicycle abandoned in the street on the Cedar Street Bridge. Police recovered the bicycle.
• Police received a report Friday at 9:07 a.m. of a sex crime on Green Street. A mother found multiple explicit videos involving her daughter and older-aged males.
• Police received a report Friday at 11:25 a.m. Friday of a box of .223 shells in the parking lot of the Fyzical therapy clinic on Summit Street.
• Police received a report Friday at 12:45 p.m. of suspected drug activity by a store manager on Burleigh Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
