Cassie Nagel

 Courtesy Photo

The board of directors of The River City Domestic Violence Center and River City Family Connections has announced the hiring of Cassie Nagel as its next executive director. She replaces Stacy Starzl, who resigned in March after serving four years with the agency.

“We thank Stacy for her leadership and wish her well in her future endeavors,” the board said in a press release.

