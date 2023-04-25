The board of directors of The River City Domestic Violence Center and River City Family Connections has announced the hiring of Cassie Nagel as its next executive director. She replaces Stacy Starzl, who resigned in March after serving four years with the agency.
“We thank Stacy for her leadership and wish her well in her future endeavors,” the board said in a press release.
Nagel will begin her new position on May 1.
Nagel has over six years of experience advocating to create safer, more equitable, and trauma-informed communities. Cassie most recently was employed by the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota as an Education and Public Awareness Specialist. Prior to that, she was a Program Coordinator at the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment.
Nagel also has over a decade of experience working in business management and administration. She has a degree in Criminal Justice from the University of South Dakota and a business degree from Northern State University. She also has extensive training in prevention, identification, and response to trauma using the Understanding ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences) and Enough Abuse curricula. Cassie makes her home in Yankton along with her two children: Mylee (16) and Michael (13).
Nagel will be leading a team of professionals dedicated to providing a safe haven to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child abuse. River City Domestic Violence Center exists to break the cycle of these traumas in our community through survivor empowerment, advocacy, education, awareness and social change. River City Family Connections is designed for children and their separated or divorced parents where there has been domestic abuse, child abuse, or conflict involved with visitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.