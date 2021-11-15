VERMILLION — The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s Dakota Wind Quintet will be performing at the National Music Museum (NMM) in Vermillion this month as part of the NMM Live! concert series at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, in the NMM’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall.
This special Sunday afternoon performance of the Dakota Wind Quintet will feature works by Stravinsky, Jongen, and Maslanka performed by William Cedeño Torres on flute, Jeffrey Paul on oboe, Christopher Hill playing the clarinet, John Tomkins performing on the bassoon, and Daniel Kitchens on horn.
Since its formation in 1982, the Dakota Wind Quintet has been well received throughout the state of South Dakota and the Midwest, giving concerts and lecture demonstrations, as well as live performances on MPR and SDPB Radio. Most of the Dakota Wind Quintet’s time as a chamber ensemble is spent on tour, performing at concert halls, colleges, community centers and public schools. They also serve as principal woodwind players of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, enriching and enhancing the quality of orchestra music in this region.
The Lillibridge expansion at the National Music Museum is open to the public for special programming and limited hours. Guests can tour the special exhibition “NMM Goes Electric!” and shop the museum store. Fall hours are Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. More information can be found on our Facebook page or online at nmmusd.org.
