The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) wants to remind you about the danger of excessive heat and humidity. It is important that we all stay as safe as possible during the summer to avoid potential issues. Heat can easily overwhelm children, adults and animals. This week will be especially hot and humid so take a few moments to familiarize yourself with ways to make sure your entire family stays safe.
For humans, during times of extreme heat, be sure to wear light clothing, watch for heat illnesses including heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Drink plenty of fluids, and seek shelter in places with air conditioning. Be sure to check on elderly neighbors. Heat and humidity can easily overwhelm them.
Pets can also be overcome by heat and suffer heat stroke as well. Be sure not to leave your pet in a car when temperatures are high. In your yard, make sure your pet has a shaded area to retreat to and plenty of water available. If possible, consider having them stay indoors during the hottest part of the day which is usually 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The long hot days of summer are upon us and, with a few simple extra steps of precautions, we can help ensure it’s a good one for friends and family.
Be sure to follow YCOEM on Facebook #YanktonCountyEmergencyManagement or on Twitter @YanktonCoEM. If you have questions or want more information, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.
