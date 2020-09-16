PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed September both Suicide Prevention Month and Recovery Month in South Dakota.
Hope, health, and healing are available to residents dealing with crisis situations, whether related to mental health, substance use disorders or both through the state Department of Social Services (DSS).
“Suicide is preventable, and recovery is possible,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “This month DSS is pushing even harder to raise awareness of the prevention resources available to help people who are struggling. Together, we can save lives.”
With treatment and support, many more South Dakotans will recover and go on to live healthy lifestyles. South Dakota has 11 Community Mental Health Centers, private mental health providers as well as many Substance Use Disorder Treatment Centers that can help those in need.
“With September also being Recovery Month, we celebrate the lives of those already living in recovery. That recovery impacts not only the person themself, but also their family, friends, and loved ones,” Gill said. “We thank Governor Noem for her support in keeping families and all residents in our state healthy.”
DSS and its partners across South Dakota are reaching out through multiple campaigns including social media, traditional media, and billboards to help people learn the warning signs, and where to go for help.
To find help in your area, visit dss.sd.gov and click on the Behavioral Health tab or go to www.sdsuicideprevention.org
If you or someone you know is overwhelmed with emotions such as sadness, depression or anxiety, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text the Crisis Text Line “Hello” to 741741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.