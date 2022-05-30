New ‘Smishing’ Scam Uses Texts To Steal Personal Information

Along with all the known online scams — including the Nigerian Prince and phishing efforts —comes the latest threat to the security of your personal information: smishing.
Smishing is based on the same principles as phishing, which more people have probably heard of, Josh Planos, vice president of Communications and Public Relations for the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas plains and southwest Iowa, told the Press & Dakotan.
However, instead of a fraudulent email attempting to make someone divulge personal information, the intended smishing victim is contacted via text or SMS message, he said.
“In some cases, scammers will pose as the CEO of (the company) where you work, and in others, Amazon or USPS with tracking information on a delivery that you might not recall, or that might not exist in the first place,” Planos said. “The whole intent is for you to click on something to take you to a place where you’re divulging that personal information, that payment information, and having an account compromised.”
A scammer can do a lot of damage with your personal and payment information on hand, he noted.
There are also more sophisticated levels of the smishing scam that are more of an attack.
“We’ve heard of some folks clicking on the link, and that starts a malware download in an attachment,” Planos said. “Once downloaded, it can wreak havoc on your personal device and it can steal your personal information.”
If the victim is at home when the attack launches, it can identify and steal the IP address, connecting to other appliances in the home — including personal computers —through Wi Fi, he said.
“There are levels and degrees, but certainly, the scams get more sophisticated by the day,” Planos said. “It’s good to be on the lookout for things and all the red flags associated with smishing.”
Online purchases have never been more prevalent than they are today, so possible victims can be caught unaware.
“It’s very easy to say, ‘Well, I buy from Amazon a lot and I don’t necessarily remember if a package is coming this week, but it seems within the realm of possibility. Let me just click this link, and I’ll figure out the consequences later,’” Planos said. “But, of course, there are no take-backs in the scammer community, and the damage is typically already done.”
Malware continues to be a constant threat to our society — not just regionally, but Internationally, he said.
“It seems like the worst thing that really ever happened for scam prevention and awareness was that it was branded as really obvious and easy to point out scams and scammers and to suss out the fraudulent from the real,” Planos said. “But scams are more sophisticated than that.”
Victims don’t have to be careless with their phone numbers for this scam to target them, he noted.
“It only takes a compromised account somewhere, and the scammers are really good at sharing that information,” Planos said. “We’re contacted by all sorts of folks, whether from signing up for a free newsletter or having an account that was compromised in a leak. You don’t have to have your phone number on a billboard to have your account and your number circulated by a scammer.”
Of course, people shouldn’t sign up for accounts on shady websites, but the likelihood is that somebody somewhere already has your phone number and can target you, he said.
“The scammer tries to get you to click on something, so, don’t click, download or open anything that comes from an anonymous sender,” Planos said. “Unsolicited communication, pretty much across the board, you can disregard. You can delete it or if you want to take a screenshot of it and report it to us, we’d be happy to work with consumers on reports.”
It’s important for people to understand that there is no threshold for minimum amount of money lost to report a scam, he said.
The BBB used its Scam Tracker website to take in reports of scams and suspicious activity from members of the public and investigate them. Also, people can go to Scam Tracker to see what’s happening in their communities and can drill down by scam type, keywords or dollars lost.
“Even just getting a text that is problematic should be reported,” Planos said. “You don’t need to have lost your life savings to speak up. Scammers are sending these out to thousands and thousands of people.”
It’s more difficult to track scams when they are mostly unreported, he said.
“Also, if something sounds fishy, it’s totally within your right to call the company directly, to check the company website directly,” Planos said. “Don’t click on the link in the text, but if you’re wondering if you got it from Amazon, call Amazon.”
If you believe your phone has been compromised by smishing, it’s important to get your support network involved, he said, adding that your service provider will likely have a means to secure the account.
“If you have a Verizon store, if you’ve got an AT&T store, whatever (your network), you bring in your phone, and they typically will do what they would probably call a factory reset, where they’re wiping the slate completely clean,” Planos said, adding that it is important to address the issue as quickly as possible. “The clock is ticking if someone has your personal information, your payment information, it’s only a matter of time until they take out a line of credit or do damage to your Social Security.”
To learn more about scams or report a scam, visit the BBB Scam Tracker website at www.bbb.org/scamtracker.
