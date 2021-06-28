VIBORG — An alleged drunken driver has suffered injuries and faces multiple charges following a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) accident near Viborg over the weekend.
The Turner County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) posted a report of the incident on its Facebook page.
In the early morning hours Sunday, a Turner County deputy was patrolling in the area of South Dakota Highway 46 and South Dakota Highway 19 (Viborg turn). As the deputy proceeded east, he noticed something lying along the south side of the ditch of Highway 46.
The deputy pulled up and observed that a UTV had rolled and was unoccupied. Deputies searched the area for any evidence and located a male lying approximately 300 yards away in the north ditch with minor injuries to his body.
After further investigation, deputies learned the male was the driver of the UTV. The driver refused any medical treatment and was placed under arrest.
It was later found the driver had driven past a road closure sign on Highway 46, striking one of the barriers.
The driver was charged with driving under the influence, third offense; reckless driving; driving through a road closure sign; failure to report accident; obstruction; threatening saw enforcement; no insurance; and no seatbelt.
The sheriff’s office didn’t release the driver’s name.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Centerville Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Viborg Ambulance and Viborg Towing.
