Noem

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks Wednesday during a press conference at a Lewis Drug pharmacy in Sioux Falls.

 Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight

SIOUX FALLS — Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday the state will create additional stockpiles of prescription drugs to combat shortages.

The Department of Health already has an emergency stockpile of antibiotics in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Noem is expanding that program to five additional cities — Aberdeen, Hot Springs, Mobridge, Pierre and Yankton. And in addition to the antibiotics currently stockpiled, the state is adding albuterol, epinephrine, insulin, prednisone, and pediatric amoxicillin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.