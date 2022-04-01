Nebraska Driver Licensing Hit By Examiner Shortage

Due to staff shortages, the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced this week that some Yankton-area locations will be closed until June.
The agency is down several driver license examiners, which is affecting day-to-day operations, Hartington County Treasurer Jean Wiebelhaus told the Press & Dakotan.
The Antelope County DMV in Neligh will reopen June 1, Cedar County’s DMV in Hartington will reopen June 2 and the Knox County DMV in Center will reopen June 3.
Other area Nebraska DMVs are continuing to offer limited hours, which can be checked at the DMV’s website.
“I was disappointed when we got the news,” Wiebelhaus said. “It’s really going to put a bind on school kids for school permits and learners’ permits, if they want to start when they get out of school.
“They will have to wait until June or go somewhere else.”
The DMV in Madison, Nebraska, which also serves Norfolk, will reopen on April 4. That office was closed on March 18 for electrical work, she noted.
The Dixon County DMV in Ponca, Nebraska, will be open one Thursday each month.
In a phone interview with the Press & Dakotan, Nebraska DMV director Rhonda Lahm noted the difficulty in hiring new examiners.
“We did have one driver that retired, and we’ve posted that position multiple times — I believe four — and we have not gotten applicants for that position,” Lahm said. “That’s caused the position to be vacant for some time, and we have other vacancies as well, so we don’t have staff to assign to that position while it’s vacant.”
Many drivers can conduct their DMV business online, including license renewal, which can be done up to two times in 15 years, according to state law.
“If you have never been to the Department of Motor Vehicles before, then, yes, that would require an in-person visit so we can see your proof-of-identity documents and get a photo on file,” she said.
However, state law does not allow individuals aged 72 and older to renew their driver license online. For those individuals, an in-person visit to the DMV would be required.
“They have 90 days ahead to renew (their license before the expiration date),” Lahm said. “Say they were planning to take a trip to Madison, Nebraska, or Dakota City for an appointment or something. They could plan their visit at a time when one of those DMV offices would be open, so they could get their licenses renewed.”
There is no provision to grant driver license extensions in Nebraska state law, nor is there a grace period, she said, noting that ,on the day after the expiration date on the license, it is no longer valid.
“The authority that anyone would have to waive state law is very limited,” Lahm said. “When we were granting extensions before was when the governor had declared an emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.”
The best thing people can do is to check the Nebraska DMV website before heading out.
“We keep all of the closings up to date on our website, so people would know if the office they were intending to visit was closed,” she said. “The law allows that you can renew your license anywhere in the state.”
The website shows a county map of Nebraska and allows visitors to check any location for hours of operation and services available, she said.
———
For more information, visit www.dmv.nebraska.gov/locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.