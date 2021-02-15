Churches Prep For Easter Season Amid Pandemic

Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, marks the beginning of the Easter season.
Last year at Easter time, the country experienced lockdown. How does it look this year?
For Catholics, the Vatican issued new guidelines for Ash Wednesday, advising that ashes be “lightly” sprinkled over the heads of those attending by the priest or deacon. The tradition had been to make the sign of the cross on people’s foreheads with the ashes.
This Ash Wednesday, Father Tom Anderson of Yankton’s St. Benedict Catholic Church will sprinkle ashes above each parishioner’s head rather than ashes on the forehead. Last year their Holy Week and Easter Masses were all livestreamed on YouTube.
“This year, we will have in-person services and Masses as well as livestreamed on Father Tom Anderson’s YouTube channel,” said Carol Christensen, Anderson’s assistant.
For additional space, the parish hall will open for additional seating. They follow the city’s mask mandate and have disposable masks available upon entry to the church.
“We invite you to celebrate Jesus’ passion, death and resurrection with us during this holy time,” Christensen said. “If you haven’t been back since the pandemic began, you may wish to try a daily Mass, held in the main church, when there are fewer people in a large space.”
Trinity Lutheran Church has been worshiping inside since July, with masks and distancing. They’ve kept their members safe “through the grace of God and safety measures.” For Ash Wednesday, they will spread out the services (noon and 6:30 p.m.). The pastor will wear a shield and apply the ashes with a cotton swab for each person. On Easter, they plan a sunrise service at 8 a.m., a new contemporary service at 4 p.m. and a Saturday night service at 5:30 p.m. Easter services are limited to 125 people, and reservations are strongly encouraged.
“We’re looking forward to celebrating our Easter season with a few adaptations, but mostly as usual,” says Lilah Gillis, financial secretary/volunteer coordinator at Trinity Lutheran Church. “What we’ve been doing the last six to seven months feels normal to us now, but it’s not the same as a year ago.”
At Christ the King Lutheran, their Easter Service last year was the second service held in their parking lot broadcasting on an FM radio station.
“As you may remember, it snowed profusely. I was outside on scaffolding preaching in a snowstorm. We will never forget that service,” said Pastor Dani Jo Bierwagon. “Since then, we have cautiously begun to worship inside our sanctuary; everyone wears masks and we spread out. We continue to broadcast to the parking lot, even though I’m now preaching from inside, and some of our members join us from the parking lot while many others watch the service livestreamed on Facebook.”
This Easter, Christ the King Church is planning on having Easter Sunrise Service with Pastor Dani Jo preaching outside, followed by a sanctuary service.
Riverview Reformed Church’s current plan for the Easter (Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Easter Sundays) season is similar to previous years besides offering streaming options (found on their website or Facebook page), and using COVID-19 guidelines for in-person services. For more, visit https://riverviewreformed.org/guide-for-in-person-sunday-services/
For other church schedules, check each church’s Facebook or website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.