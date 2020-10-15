Due to a notice received from the company which handles the Hazardous Waste collection of their unavailability to staff the event, the collection of Hazardous Materials scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, in Vermillion and Saturday, Oct. 17, in Yankton has been cancelled.
Local officials say they hope to provide a collection of household hazardous waste materials in the spring of 2021.
