A Funding Change
The Yankton County Commission voted 4-0 Wednesday to alter the jail building fund agreement due to a lack of need for projects in the short-term.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

During a specially called year-end meeting, the Yankton County Commission voted 4-0 in favor of changing the formula that feeds the jail building fund.

Ahead of the meeting, 10% of all funds received for facility holds at the Yankton County Jail went into a fund to help cover the cost of construction or renovation at the Yankton County Safety Center.

