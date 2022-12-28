A Funding Change

During a specially called year-end meeting, the Yankton County Commission voted 4-0 in favor of changing the formula that feeds the jail building fund.
Ahead of the meeting, 10% of all funds received for facility holds at the Yankton County Jail went into a fund to help cover the cost of construction or renovation at the Yankton County Safety Center.
Chairman Joseph Healy said, in light of there being few current needs for construction to the building, it might be time to revisit this amount.
“There’s roughly $700,000 in that building fund that can be spent only on the jail,” he said. “The conversation was dropping that rate we’re putting money into there from 10% down to something less, all the way down to zero.”
Commissioner Cheri Loest said she’d support going to zero percent.
“When I talked to (Sheriff Jim Vlahakis), who’s been our sheriff for quite some time and overseen that jail and its needs, he said $500,000 would certainly be adequate funding for anything he foresaw that needed to be done, so we’re sitting a couple hundred thousand above that recommended minimum balance,” Loest said.
Healy said the general fund could supplement any unforeseen large repairs if they were needed in the future.
“If there was a $1 million repair that needed to be done and the funds were in there, we could always pull out of the general fund into that (building fund),” he said. “We just can’t go the other way. It’s not like that money just disappears; that 10% will go into the general fund versus going into the jail fund.”
Commissioner Don Kettering motioned to reduce the rate to zero, which garnered unanimous support.
Wednesday’s meeting also marked the final full meeting for Loest and Healy.
Healy opted not to run for reelection after his first term.
“Serving on the Yankton County Commission gave me a much better appreciation and understanding of how our local government works —and doesn't work, in some cases,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “Much of what the Commission has authority to do is set in state statute, but seeing the intricacies between departments was great.”
Meanwhile, Loest lost in her bid for reelection and will also be exiting after a single term on the board.
“I appreciated learning all the facets of county government and working with our county team,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “I'm glad I invested a great deal of time researching the decisions before us and enjoyed serving two years as chair and two years as vice-chair.”
Healy said much has been achieved by the County Commission over the last four years.
“A few of the larger accomplishments include funding James River Bridge replacement, being awarded BIG grants for bridges, paving large stretches of county highway and updating portions of our ordinance,” he said. “Two very large accomplishments not necessarily seen by the public were updating our 20-plus-year-old employee handbook and finalizing a salary matrix for employees. Both will need continual improvement to keep current.”
However, he said there’s still work to be done in some areas.
“There are great people working for the county, but that does not mean there are no challenges with managing a large group of people,” he said. “Even the greatest teams need a good coach, and that is something the county is lacking. I do what I can to do right by the county employees, but that is not my strong suit, and I can bet that most people running for county commissioner don't do so because they are skilled in human resources.”
Loest said some of the moments the county shined the most were when it was challenged.
“Sometimes, your biggest accomplishments stem from your biggest challenges,” she said. “The 2019 flood spurred a Road Task Force, which developed an infrastructure prioritization plan that guides for both ‘lean’ years where budgets are tight and ‘jackpot’ years where grant dollars are available. The 2020 Covid-19 pandemic opened the doors to some of those grant dollars, allowing our team to overlay and microsurface paved roads and apply for major bridge funding.”
Healy said he intends to continue serving the county in his own way.
“I will most likely always be involved in some fashion in public service, from sitting on local boards to offering my time/services to local charities,” he said. “I will keep my options open regarding elected public office; however, I will focus on my family for the foreseeable future.”
Loest said she has no plans to return to public office at this time.
Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox was absent during Wednesday’s meeting.
The board is set to meet for the first time in 2023 on Jan. 3. It will reorganize at this meeting and commissioners-elect John Marquardt and Ryan Heine will be sworn in, along with incumbent Commissioner Dan Klimisch.
In other business Wednesday, the commission:
• Approved a truck bid;
• Approved a budget supplement;
• Approved a cannabis renewal request;
• Assigned ARPA dollars;
• Approved the White Crane Estates Road District.
