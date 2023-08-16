CASES DISPOSED: JULY 22-28, 2023
Glenna Kathlene Huffaker, 1208½ Walnut Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $78.50; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Andrew James Jensen, Vermillion; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Jordan Alan Peterson, Sioux Falls; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Claire Elizabeth Tharp, Huron; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Kevin Robert Laird, Black Hawk; Vehicle equipment violation; $182.50.
Carlos Luis Rodriguez, 2403 West City Limits Rd., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Joseph Henry James II, Vermillion; Municipal speeding; $131.50.
Mark Joseph Madler, Papillion, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Javier Altamirano Gutierrez, Omaha, Neb.; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Dustin Luke Emery, 511 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $578.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended and 15 days credit; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Chelsea Ann Larson, 1813 Pine Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kyle Charles Frieberg, Homeless, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Alicia Lynn Taylor, Omaha, Neb.; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Sammy E. Kramer, Walthill, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Tracey Ann Grotenhuis, 2409 Burleigh Street, Yankton; fail to stop or slow down for school bus; $132.50.
Stephanie Amanda Schurman, 804 W 4th St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Recharged by complaint/petition.
McKenzie Sanders, 302 Valley Drive, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kaycee Rae Ferguson, 417 Maple, Apt. 1, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Reckless driving; $521.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Joseph Dennis, 401 Douglas Ave., #1, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $736.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 5 years suspended; 3 years’ probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss prescription/non-prescription drugs or controlled substances in jail; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st of; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss prescription/non-prescription drugs or controlled substances in jail; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Dominic Marcus Miller-Dickau, Pierce, Neb.; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Kyle Louis Wright, Sioux Falls; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Leasha Lee Wuestewald, Mission Hill; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; $132.50; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd of; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd of; Recharged by information.
Tiffany Latrice Elliott, Sioux Falls; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Gage Edward Morris, Wakonda; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Feather Lynn Red Bear, 912 Locust St., Yankton; Pet violations – animal at large dog/cat; $114.
Leven Lloyd McNatt, 1117 W 10th St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lakin Michael Kozak, 44479 S Jim River Road, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Johnnie Jay Jackson, 506 Cedar St., Yankton; Failure to appear/report felony; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Leah Rachelle Nelams, 917 Picotte St., Yankton; Operate vehicle with cut or worn tire; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; $296.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Johnathan David Carlson, Beresford; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Evony Hermosa Lopez, 907 Dakota St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Franklin James Dowling, 1505 Summit Ln., Apt. 208, Yankton; Left turn on red violation; $132.50.
Jacob L. Swanson, Laurel, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $239.50.
Kenneth Arnold Sudbeck, 807 Eastside Drive, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Kirk Joseph Schroeder, 610 E 21st St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Adam Andrew Goeken, 1202 W 10th Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Tyler J. Tschetter, Sioux Falls; Personal watercraft rules-not wearing lifejacket; $132.50.
Tomas Canil Ordonez, 2800 Broadway Ave., #48, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Carlos Luis Rodriguez, 2403 W City Limits Rd., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Joseph Jacob Huber, 902 E 11th St., #5, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended 30 days; Jail sentence of 2 days with 4 days credit.
Albert Lee Farmer, senior, 1108 Whiting Dr., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $250; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint/petition; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Shianna Lee Reyna, 602 E 6th Street, Apt. B, Yankton; Left turn on red violation; $132.50.
Mary Ellen Mitchell, Walthill, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Christopher Lee Moser, Elk Point; Seat belt violation; $25.
Rhonda Rebecca Hart, 1403 Peninah, Yankton; Unsafe/illegal backing; $132.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.