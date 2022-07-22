Humane Society To Expand Yankton Pound Facility

A local animal shelter plans to solidify its role as the community’s pound with an expansion project for this fall.
Since 2017, after Yankton no longer had an animal control officer, the Heartland Humane Society (HHS) entered into a contract with the city to care for impounded animals, while Yankton police remained in charge of the impounding process, Kerry Feilmeier, HHS executive director, told the Press & Dakotan.
The current facility on E. Highway 50 was a makeshift solution because neither party knew whether the relationship would be long term, she said.
“We’re not in city limits. That was a concern,” Feilmeier said. “Will there be time to escort animals in and out? Will there be time for our staff? When that contract was signed, I think we were all just like, ‘Let’s create something that’s safe and functional.’ We’ve done that.”
The city’s original pound facility, located near the wastewater treatment plant, was also at a crossroads back then, she noted.
“That was really the beginning of this relationship, because that building needed to be repurposed for a simpler use than taking care of living creatures,” Feilmeier said. “They needed to rebuild, remodel or find another solution. I think this was the right solution.”
Today, the old pound is used as a storage space for the many bicycles that come to the hands of police.
Working within the current HHS pound structure for the last five years has revealed its age and shortcomings, which the expansion project aims to address.
“It floods in here. The water comes whipping through and our heating and cooling isn’t great,” she said. “The cats stare at the dogs — which was an issue with the original pound — and it’s hard to keep the floor clean and sanitary, so I think the time has come.”
HHS was one of five Yankton nonprofits that received surprise donations of about $270,000 each last Christmas from the estate of Yankton woman Jean “Dee” Smith. A portion of that money will go to this expansion project, HHS board member Dick Thompson told the Press & Dakotan.
The old wing will be completely torn down and replaced with a $100,000, 250-square-foot facility created for the task of handling the unpredictable volume of dogs and cats that enter it, some of whom are aggressive or a high escape risk.
“We have four dog kennels right now. (The project) will create nine indoor/outdoor runs,” Feilmeier said. “That way, if there was an emergency of flooding and disaster or hoarding, there’s the ability to have more animals in the system in a sanitary space.”
The cats will be placed in feline holding kennels, rather than cat carriers, and there will be a wall so the cats and dogs can’t see each other.
Though HHS staff does a good job shifting animals around and finding space when needed, they run out occasionally, and police are unable to impound any animals until others are claimed by their owners or transferred to the shelter. After six days in the pound, unclaimed animals are admitted to the HHS animal shelter in hopes of finding them a home, she said.
Some of the dog kennels will be specifically for the more aggressive animals, which can be cared for without opening the kennel door, Feilmeier said, noting that it will be safer for police and HHS staff.
“Yankton is seeing more bite holds than ever before,” she said. “Those animals are scary when they have to stay for 10 days and have you serve them.”
Yankton needs a facility to keep the dogs safe and have the ability to put more in the system when those (busy) weekends arrive, Feilmeier said.
“We have some revenue set aside for expansion and remodeling,” she said. “I think this is the time to build a facility that lasts as long as the relationship (with the city) wants to.”
Because the pound is primarily used in supporting the city, HHS decided to ask it for help co-funding the project, Thompson said.
Feilmeier and Thompson presented the idea to the Yankton City Commission recently, and the commission decided to donate $45,000 to the project once it is completed.
However, because the pound is a working facility, tear down and construction must be completed quickly, said Thompson, who is on the HHS Buildings and Facilities Committee and has helped with project planning.
“We are in the process now of getting contracts in place, bills and material finalized and anything that might be a supply-chain issue in today’s crazy world, we’re trying to get that so that we can get it on order right away,” he said, noting that temporary space will have to be found for pound animals during the estimated 2½ weeks of construction. “Once the contractor starts, I’ve told the contractor, ‘You can’t work on it for a few days and then take off and go work on something else. It’s got to be (that) you’re on it from the time you start until the time it’s done.”
Organizers hope the new facility will be completed by the end of October, Thompson said.
Feilmeier noted that the expansion will not change HHS programming or the numbers it can serve.
“We’re building a bigger facility to meet the needs of Yankton,” she said. “It’s allowing us to create a permanent foundation for those relationships and programs instead of the makeshift one we have today.”
