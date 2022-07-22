Humane Society To Expand Yankton Pound Facility
Kerry Feilmeier, HHS executive director in the current pound facility.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A local animal shelter plans to solidify its role as the community’s pound with an expansion project for this fall.

Since 2017, after Yankton no longer had an animal control officer, the Heartland Humane Society (HHS) entered into a contract with the city to care for impounded animals, while Yankton police remained in charge of the impounding process, Kerry Feilmeier, HHS executive director, told the Press & Dakotan.

