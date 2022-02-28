Just as Sister Maribeth Wentzlaff and other Benedictine Sisters settled on the bitter cold night of Feb. 27, 1997, they were rocked by the piercing sound of an alarm.
They were alerted to a fire and smoke sweeping through the residential part of Sacred Heart Monastery, normally a tranquil scene overlooking the Missouri River.
“We left with just the clothes on our backs. The nuns didn’t have jackets, coats or blankets. Many of them were wearing just robes or pajamas,” Sister Maribeth said recently. “We gathered at the (Bishop Marty) chapel to take roll call, to know who was still missing.”
One of the nuns, Sister Teresa Schuster, was trapped in her room and perished in the fire. Another nun was feared inside the building but was later accounted for with the head count.
The blaze, which lit up the sky atop the hill, has bound together the nuns and firefighters to this day. They marked the fire’s 25th anniversary Sunday night, with the fire department and also the Yankton Community Feast honoring the Sisters with a steak dinner served at the monastery.
For Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles, it marked a jarring beginning to his new role as second in command with the Yankton Fire Department.
“It was just a traumatic night for all of us. This was my first big fire as deputy fire chief. That in itself was a big memory, but then losing Sister Teresa was a tough one. There were a lot of emotions out of that,” Nickles said, pausing as he recalled the moment.
“The firefighters did an outstanding job that night. Sister Teresa was gone before we were on the scene, so nothing we did could change that. But some of the nuns were my teachers from Catholic school (at Sacred Heart), and we worked with Sisters after the fire.”
Sister Maribeth noted the tragedy could have been much worse. “If the fire had been 10 minutes later, we could have lost so many more Sisters because they would have been asleep in bed.”
The Community Feast, whose Thanksgiving Eve dinner has become a Yankton tradition, has also developed a strong bond with the Sisters, who annually roast 32 turkeys and make 16 pans of dressing for the meal.
While the Sisters were guests for the meal, they returned the kindness with donations to both organizations. The nuns donated $10,000 to the fire department, which will be used for a utility truck, while the Community Feast received an undisclosed sum.
During a post-meal program, the Sisters showed a 20-minute video of the fire. The nuns met privately after the program, but five of them — Sisters Maribeth Wentzlaff, Jeanne Ranek, Kathryn Easley, Joelle Bauer and Bonita Gacnik — discussed their memories with the Press & Dakotan during an interview last week.
In addition, Nickles spoke with the Press & Dakotan following Sunday’s event.
The nuns believe Sister Teresa had a candle on a ledge which was tipped over by the wind coming through her window and ignited the curtains. She was overcome with smoke, to the best of their knowledge.
Ironically, Sister Teresa’s family members suffered a house fire the week before the monastery blaze. No one died in the family’s fire, but Sister Teresa was devastated by the event, her fellow nuns said.
One other person was affected by the monastery fire, Nickles said.
“The priest that lived in the floor below the fire didn’t know about it. He woke up with water on his bed and wondered what the nuns were doing,” Nickles said. “He thought it was some kind of pipe leak, but it was our firehoses while we were fighting the fire and he didn’t know it. He was able to get out of there.”
The residential area that burned was constructed in 1960 and wasn’t one of the oldest parts of the monastery, built in the 1800s, Nickles said. Fire alarms weren’t required when it was built.
He recalled the night vividly.
“It was very cold, super cold that night,” he said. “I was worried about the firefighters and where all the Sisters were headed. Luckily, we had the chapel and places for them to get settled. They did very well with evacuation and accounting for everyone.”
The nuns gathered in the upper chapel, a place of prayer and worship which became their refuge. Word of the fire spread quickly, and college students from neighboring Mount Marty quickly brought their own coats, blankets and even athletic letter jackets to keep the nuns warm.
Laddie Kostel with the Red Cross arrived with hotel keys for rooms at the Kelly Inn motel to accommodate the nuns. The nuns from the infirmary were taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for housing.
Pharmacists arrived at the hospital, immediately filling prescriptions for the nuns needing medication left behind in the fire.
Meanwhile, Sister Kathryn — who was the prioress, or monastery leader, at the time — was attending a family event in Omaha. She left immediately for Yankton with Sister Aidan Bourke, who was also in Omaha at the time.
“We stopped for gas in Norfolk, and the man working at the station asked where we were headed,” Sister Kathryn said. “I told him we were headed back to Yankton, that our monastery had a fire. He broke down and cried, telling us he had seen it on television. At that point, I told Sister Aidan that he knew more than we did.”
As they arrived back in Yankton, Sister Kathryn was met by police and firefighters who said she couldn’t go on the premises.
The fire drew the attention of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). “This involved a religious site and there had been a number of those (suspicious) fires around the nation at that time,” Nickles said.
Sister Bonita had gone out for dinner that evening. When she arrived back at the monastery, she saw the damage before joining the other nuns in the chapel.
“(Sister) Kate Crowley and I were the last two out of the chapel that night, and two students just stood there,” Sister Bonita said. “They didn’t say a word and just looked at us. We hugged them and knew they were there for us. We’re still really close to them to this day.”
Sister Joelle had spent the evening in the courtyard during the firefighting. By the time she arrived at the chapel, they had all departed. “All the other Sisters were gone, it was so dark and empty with nobody there. That was the most alone I felt in my whole life.”
The next day, then-Gov. Bill Janklow offered a recently vacated building at the Human Services Center in Yankton for the nuns’ housing.
At first, Sister Kathryn politely declined the offer, and a somewhat puzzled Janklow said to someone on the other end, “Who IS she?” After realizing the immense need for a long duration, Sister Kathryn took the governor up on his offer.
Then-HSC Administrator Steve Lindquist helped organize the nuns’ move-in as inmates moved in mattresses and beds. The nuns found themselves living amidst trusty prisoners and adolescent drug and alcohol abuse patients.
“The staff said the prisoners were never so well behaved because they cleaned up their language, and the adolescents quit throwing food at each other during mealtime,” Sister Joelle said with a laugh.
The nun found themselves in a spiritual quandary, as the next day was a Lenten Friday — and the breakfast contained bacon and sausage. The priest noted the nuns were already making their Lenten sacrifice and could freely eat the meat.
The nuns devoted themselves to a return to normalcy, whatever that would become. Sister Bonita and other nuns borrowed a flatbed truck from a local dealership, making daily rounds to groceries and other places for boxes. Other nuns began the painstaking task of cleaning items that were recovered from the fire but contaminated with chemicals.
And then there was the laundry.
The Benedictine Sisters from Norfolk washed and dried 6,000 pounds of laundry that required special cleaning, running truckloads 24 hours a day. Once the loads arrived back in Yankton, Sisters would sort, fold and put the laundry where it belonged.
The Sisters received an outpouring of gifts, even the $1.50 allowance from a little boy who wanted to help the nuns.
Students from Mount Marty and the University of South Dakota spent spring break helping with clean-up and other tasks. The USD Newman Center hosted the nuns for their annual Seder Meal on Holy Thursday, and the Sisters celebrated Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.
The Sisters also noted special signs, such as the eagles who kept watch over the monastery or the Mount Marty students who were looking for the lights signaling the return of their “angels.”
The Sisters also overcame pent-up feelings of anger, loss and distress. Their fellow nuns returned from other sites, including Sister Jacquelyn Ernster who was on sabbatical in Australia and became the next prioress.
Sister Maribeth, the current prioress, saw importance to Sunday’s observances.
“I don’t think there’s ever going to be closure,” she said. “It’s something that stays with you, in your heart, all of your life, but it’s a time to remember and be grateful for what we have experienced since then.”
Sister Kathryn sensed an inner strength and peace from the experience.
“We trust God and one another as it carries us into the future,” she said. “We have some big decisions to make, but God is really present in our lives, and it’s going to carry us through and into the future.”
