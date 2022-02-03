OMAHA, Neb. — A 68-year-old Niobrara, Nebraska, man was sentenced to prison last week on federal child sexual abuse charges.
United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Warren Lee Mackey was sentenced on Jan. 27 by Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon to 30 years’ imprisonment for aggravated sexual abuse of a child and 10 years’ imprisonment for sexual abuse of a child, to be served concurrently. Mackey will be on supervised release for five years after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
A jury found Mackey guilty in October for an offense that occurred on the Santee Sioux Nation Indian Reservation. The charges stemmed from a disclosure made by an 11-year-old child that the defendant touched her clitoris and her breast. The defendant claimed during an interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that he was asleep and did not know whether he had done anything to the child but was dreaming about an adult female.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
This case was investigated by the FBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.