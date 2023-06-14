Suspect Caught After Manhunt

Investigation into a report of a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of an Irene man after nearly seven hours of searching, according to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were summoned to the area of 449th Avenue and 296th Street at approximately 12:10 p.m. Tuesday regarding a suspicious vehicle in a ditch, according to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office on social media Wednesday.
The responding deputy made contact with the driver, Justin Thompson of Irene, who fled the vehicle and ran into a wooded area with what was believed to have been a rifle, the statement said.
Law enforcement officials said that officers staged the area, which involves organizing their response out of sight of the incident.
Eventually, they located Thompson with assistance from the South Dakota Highway Patrol airplane and the Yankton County Emergency Management drone, Yankton County Sheriff Preston Crissey told the Press & Dakotan.
“(The drone) flew over the area to ensure (the suspect) did not escape the area, since law enforcement didn’t have any movement for many hours,” he said. “(Thompson) was finally apprehended with no incidents. We always prefer that scenario for the safety of everyone.”
The suspect was arrested at approximately 6:58 p.m., due to his having outstanding warrants in Turner and Clay counties, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies later recovered a rifle, which is being investigated, Crissey said.
“We did not believe suspect Thompson was an immediate danger to anyone at the time, due to the rural area and having him surrounded by multiple agencies,” he said. “The surrounding agencies communicated together to ensure a plan was put in place and implemented for the safety of everyone.”
According to sheriff’s department records, Thompson has an outstanding arrest warrant for possession in Turner County as well as several outstanding warrants for failure to appear in Clay County.
“As always, law enforcement is a dangerous job, but it takes a special person to be willing to go into harm’s way to help protect our citizens,” Crissey said. “That’s why we have the best deputies and law enforcement officers around that are willing to keep our county safe.”
Also responding to Tuesday’s incident were the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department; the South Dakota Highway Patrol; the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and Yankton County Emergency Management.
