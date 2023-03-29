The Southeast Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program, headquartered in Yankton, has announced that Stacy Starzl Hansen has accepted the position of executive director beginning March 27.
She will be replacing the current executive director, Sherri Rodgers-Conti, who will be retiring in June.
Starzl Hansen joins CASA from her role as executive director for the River City Domestic Violence Shelter. She was previously the director of the Big Friend Little Friend Program, both based in Yankton.
“We are honored to have Ms. Starzl Hansen directing the Southeast CASA Program” said Tyler Buckman, chairman of the board. “Her leadership and experience will keep the mission of the program on track. Her career has been committed to working for children and the most vulnerable members of the community.”
A native of Yankton, Starzl Hansen has dedicated her life to improving the lives of others through her work in women’s shelter programs and mentorships for children.
As executive director, Starzl Hansen will be responsible for providing leadership to the staff, board and CASA volunteers, as well as managing resource development, grant management, and fiscal accountability for the organization. She will work closely with key stakeholders including donors, supporters, and the First Circuit Judicial Court System.
Over the past 12 years, the Southeast CASA Program has grown to serve abused and neglected children in Yankton, Clay, Bon Homme, Union and Turner counties. CASA volunteers advocate for the best interests of children in Abuse and Neglect cases in court. If you would like to volunteer or donate, visit www.southeastcasa.org, or call 605-760-4825.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.