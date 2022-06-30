Yankton Press & Dakotan reporter Randy Dockendorf won 16 awards, including three first place finishes, in the 2022 National Newspaper Association “Better Newspaper Contest.” The awards were announced on Thursday and will be presented at the NNA national convention on Oct. 8 in San Francisco.
Dockendorf finished first in “Best Business Feature Story” in the daily division for a piece titled “Whynot Pizza.” He also claimed third place in that category.
Dockendorf finished first in “Best Localized National Story” in the daily division for a piece on the retirement of Yankton native Tom Brokaw.
He also finished first in the “Best Health Story” category for papers less than 6,000 circulation for a piece on the Wagner health facilities.
Other awards included both second and third place in “Best Sports Story,” second and third place in “Best Education/Literacy Story,” third place and honorable mention in “Best Breaking News Story,” second in “Best Business Story,” third in “Best Non-Profile Feature Story” and honorable mention in “Best Breaking News Photo.”
In the past five years, counting 2022, Dockendorf has won 79 NNA Awards.
