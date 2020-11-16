The Yankton County Commission will hold a special meeting Wednesday for its quarterly strategic planning session.
The commission will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
Additionally, the agenda includes an item for discussion of the proposed employee salary matrix.
