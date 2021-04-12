PIERRE — Funding for new community forestry projects is available through South Dakota’s 2021 Urban and Community Forestry Comprehensive Challenge Grant program.
The Challenge Grant program is available to help communities solve specific community forestry problems or demonstrate the importance of trees and urban forests. Grant funds must be used for trees or tree management on public land or in public right of ways. Funds can also be used for professional services, tree inventories and assessments, existing tree care and maintenance, training and education and new tree plantings.
Communities, tribes and non-profit organizations are eligible to apply. Projects must follow the guidelines for Community Forestry Challenge Grants. The guidelines, the grant application, and a new guided scoring system can be found at: https://sdda.sd.gov/conservation-forestry/grants-loans/community-forestry-challenge-grants/.
Applications must be submitted to South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Division of Resource Conservation and Forestry by April 26, 2021.
Communities must provide equivalent match for all funds awarded. Match may be cash or in-kind contributions.
For more information, contact Rachel Ormseth at 605-773-3594.
