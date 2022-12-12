100 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 13, 1922
• Robbers visited Mission Hill last night and broke into three places of business, the post office, the meat market of Martin Lonstad and the Great Northern depot. Mission Hill is a dark place at night, with only one small light burning, until the new electric light system is completed, and the robbers were able to work in comparative safety.
• A.J. Nelson, who resides at 514 Pine Street, was a very successful exhibitor of Golden Wyandottes at the poultry show, at the Coliseum, Chicago, where the cream of the country’s poultry has been on exhibition of late. Mr. Anderson landed four prizes, 3rd on cock, 4th on cockerel, 5th and 6th on pullets.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, December 13, 1947
• Tuesday, Dec. 16, approximately 100 Yankton College and High School football players will be guests of the Yankton Quarterback club and local fans at the first Athletic Banquet at the Masonic Temple at 6:30 o’clock, which will feature guest speaker, Howard Odell, coach of the Yale Bulldogs.
• A narrow channel was still open in the Missouri River here today, with the stream continuing to carry considerable drift ice. The stage today was slightly higher, at .62 of a foot.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 13, 1972
• The Yankton City Department of Parks and Recreation announces that the city’s ice skating rinks are ready for use. The city’s Park Department will maintain the three ice rinks, at the same locations as last year. The rinks are located at Tripp Park, Crockett Park and Memorial Park.
• A pair of quick, gifted and hustling senior guards, 5-10 Steve Foley and 5-11 Wayne Hajek, shot Tyndall to a 28-20 halftime lead over Springfield, then Foley and the rest of the Panthers exploded in the third frame to claim a 61-40 triumph in the Press and Dakotan’s Game of the Week.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, December 13, 1997
• This afternoon’s annual Greater Yankton Gifts children’s Christmas party will mean more than a gift and a treat for the participants. Some girls will also be given a doll wearing beautiful homemade clothes, thanks to local women who participated in a contest at a downtown business. For the second year in a row, Hatch Furniture has organized a doll decorating contest for Greater Yankton Gifts. The idea for the contest was brought to Yankton by store employee Jolene Williamson.
• South Dakota’s congressmen hope to help Yankton officials with a different location for the new post office during Monday’s meeting with postal officials. Republican Rep. John Thune and Yankton officials will meet with District Postmaster Joleen Baxa in Sioux Falls. Democratic Sens. Tom Daschle and Tim Johnson cannot attend but will send staff members.
