Incidents
• A report was received at 3:23 p.m. Friday of a residential burglary on Spruce St.
• A report was received at 2:11 a.m. Saturday of a fight on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 2:32 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 7:24 a.m. Saturday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:46 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a purse on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 11:31 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a bottle of tequila from a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:45 p.m. Sunday of child abuse on Linn St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:44 a.m. Friday of an assault on Kniest Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:55 a.m. Friday of vandalism on Robin St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:20 p.m. Friday of forgery at a business off of Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:49 p.m. Saturday of a ditch fire off of 294th St. near Irene.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:05 a.m. Sunday of theft from the marina docks.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:47 p.m. Sunday of forgery at a business off of Highway 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.