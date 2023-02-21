TYNDALL — A Scotland man will not face the death penalty in the connection with the shooting deaths of three people in Scotland in 2021.
The decision not to seek the death penalty in the case of Francis Lange of Scotland was announced Tuesday in a Bon Homme County court in Tyndall.
(1) comment
He will get 3 hots & a cot rest of his life--while the others lay in the graves.
