Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Snow showers. Becoming windier overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 15F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers. Becoming windier overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 15F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.