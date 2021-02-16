Electric Customers Brace For Possible Rolling Blackouts

Electric customers across the Yankton region are bracing for possible rolling blackouts because of the extreme cold.
The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which manages the grid across 14 states, has reported tremendous stress on its system. The soaring demand has been caused by a historically cold polar vortex that has descended upon the central and western parts of the nation, as far south as Texas.
Starting midnight Monday, SPP put out a notice requesting that consumers reduce their energy usage, particularly during peak demand times, over a 48-hour period. SPP officials said rolling blackouts — the intermittent turning off and on of electricity — may be necessary if the grid couldn’t handle the increased load.
However, the SPP send out a notice Tuesday afternoon of improved conditions in the 14-state service area. Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) spokesman Mark Becker provided a message to media regarding the status change, which affects nearly all energy providers in the Yankton region.
“As of 12:31 p.m. Central time, SPP has downgraded the energy emergency alert (EEA) to a level 1,” he said. “This is declared when all available resources have been committed to meet obligations, and SPP is at risk of not meeting required operating reserves.”
Avera Sacred Heart Hospital of Yankton implemented an incident command Tuesday morning to create awareness of and to prepare for potential power outages in the area, according to spokesman Nathan Johnson.
Maintenance staff members have ensured generators are ready to operate so essential services can be maintained, he said. “Some of our facilities would have limited or no power (during a rolling blackout), he said.
Also, plans are in place to care for and to keep patients and residents safe, Johnson said. “So far, we have not experienced any outages,” he said.
In response to possible rolling blackouts, Mount Marty University closed its campus at noon Tuesday, according to MMU marketing director Kelsey Freidel Nelson. The university plans to re-open at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
MMU officials shared the following message with students and staff:
“We were notified by the city of Yankton, who was notified by Northwestern Energy, that the Yankton area will be experiencing rolling blackouts later today,” the message said.
“We are unsure at this point how long the outages will last. However, we do know that power will be turned off and on incrementally throughout the day, and we aren’t expected to be without power for long periods of time. We are not receiving advanced notice of these rolling outages. Please be prepared to lose power at any time.”
The anticipation of continued extreme weather led many school districts in the Yankton region to make early contingency plans. On Monday, they announced their plans for late starts or cancellations for Tuesday.
At Gayville-Volin, Superintendent Jason Selchert said his district was holding classes Tuesday. The school had not encountered problems but was prepared for any rolling blackouts, he said.
“We have been notified from Clay-Union Electric (in Vermillion), who is our local provider, that we can expect rolling blackouts. We have not had such as of yet today,” Selchert told the Press & Dakotan.
“We have since already fed students and will remain in school if the outages do occur and are relatively small in duration. Our students are warm and safe here at school. We have determined that if any blackouts do occur, as long as they remain less than two hours, we can handle the situation.”
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Selchert anticipated handling any situation during the rest of the school day. The district had no activities planned Tuesday in its building.
Despite the downgraded alert level, customers should continue to practice energy conservation, the NPPD’s Becker said. Rolling blackouts may remain necessary, he added.
“We’ll be working with our member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of electric service throughout our region,” he said. “This is done as a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole.”
Early Tuesday afternoon, NorthWestern Energy spokesman Tom Glanzer provided a similar message for the Press & Dakotan. NorthWestern uses SPP for its power supply.
“Based on warming weather forecasts and current available energy supply, we should be able to meet customer demand for energy,” he said. “But there are some risk factors that could have a negative impact on available energy supply, including if we were to lose any additional critical assets due to the impact the prolonged cold weather has had on both the electric and gas system.”
Glanzer urged consumers to continue reducing energy usage.
“Customers should exercise caution for the next 24 to 48 hours when it comes to using energy and being prepared for potential rolling blackouts,” he said.
Glanzer pointed to unpredictable conditions. “The forecast is showing a large reduction by (Wednesday) afternoon in wind output across the region – and this could have an impact on available supply in the region,” he said.
He also noted the prolonged extreme cold across several states has sent energy demand soaring in areas that don’t normally experience these temperatures. In many cases, the homes and businesses in the typically warmer states — mostly in the south and southwest — aren’t equipped to handle these extremes, he added.
“They are also continuing to experience unprecedented weather all of the way to Texas, and this is having an impact across the region,” he said.
The South Dakota Rural Electric Association (SDREA) has provided updates throughout the extreme conditions. As of Tuesday afternoon, the only outages in the Yankton area were five Southeastern Electric customers.
Southeastern Electric general manager Brad Schardin told the Press & Dakotan that his co-operative, based in Marion, has worked to get customers back online as soon as possible. The co-op’s service area covers several counties, ranging from the Parkston area in the west to portions of Sioux Falls in the east.
“We have the very rural areas, where we run one mile of line to serve one or two customers, to the Sioux Falls area that has seen tremendous growth,” he said.
Schardin encourages customers to reduce their energy usage during peak load times or to shift some activities, such as laundry and dishes, to another time. Southeastern Electric has asked customers to take such measures in particular from 5-9 a.m. and 5-9 p.m. during the duration of the cold snap.
Because of the widespread and extreme cold weather conditions, Bon Homme Yankton Electric has asked its customers to conserve their energy use for the next 48 hours.
The energy conservation tips include the following:
• Turn your thermostat down a few degrees
• Delay the use of large appliances such as clothes washers and dryers and dishwashers;
• Turn off unnecessary lights and electric heaters such as baseboard or space heaters in areas where heat is not required;
• Keep doors closed;
• Shut blinds at night to retain heat and open south-facing blinds during the day to let in radiant heat;
• Only plug in necessary vehicles and other outdoor equipment.
MidAmerican Energy said its natural gas and electric delivery systems were well positions to serve customers through the duration of the cold snap.
“High demand for energy has strained the electric supply in some portions of the regional electric grid, including those in parts of Missouri, Nebraska and even areas in Iowa not served by MidAmerican. That has prompted some utilities in those areas to initiate rolling blackouts to prevent widespread and longer-lasting outages,” the company said in a news release.
“MidAmerican operates in a different portion of the electric grid that is not experiencing the same challenges. The company remains capable of serving all of MidAmerican’s customer load without interruption.”
Freezing temperatures in the southern U.S. disrupted energy production and, coupled with unprecedented demand, created outages in those areas that extended into the Midwest, the company said.
“To support our neighbors to the south and west experiencing those challenges, MidAmerican encouraged its customers to conserve natural gas and electricity usage,” the news release said.
“While MidAmerican’s system is strong and operating as expected to deliver energy to meet demand, customers are still encouraged to conserve to save both energy and money.”
South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Chairman Chris Nelson joined South Dakota power providers to urge conservancy.
“Unfortunately electricity demand on the grid has outstripped supply in some areas, causing unplanned outages,” said the PUC’s Nelson.
“These outages are necessary to keep from compromising the entire grid. I continue to encourage South Dakotans to limit their use of electricity wherever possible so that we can restore normal operations as quickly as possible.”
