By Cora Van Olson
The suspect in the November shooting death of a Yankton woman was granted a new trial date at a hearing in Yankton Friday.
Trevor Wayne Harrison of Yankton is facing murder charges in connection with last November’s fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Jade Rembold, also of Yankton, as well as charges that the shooting constituted a violation of the terms of his parole.
Presiding Judge Cheryle Gering heard arguments from Sioux Falls Attorney Raleigh Hansman, one of Harrison’s court-appointed attorneys, to continue the previously set trail date of March 15 to allow for proper time to prepare the case.
Assistant Attorney General Katie Mallery had no objection. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.
After discussing several options, the judge agreed to a new tentative trial date of Sept. 25, pending confirmation from the Clerk of the Court and Mark Haigh, Harrison’s other court appointed attorney, who was not at Friday’s hearing.
Harrison told the judge he understood his rights regarding a speedy trial and waived them with no questions.
Harrison has been in custody since Nov. 6, when Yankton Police received a report of a deceased female in the 1300 block of Whiting Drive. According to court documents, after the shooting, Harrison called his landlord, saying that he and Rembold had fought and that he had shot Rembold in the back of the head. The landlord called police, who went to the residence and found Rembold’s body. A warrant was issued for Harrison, who was apprehended in Nebraska later that evening.
Harrison is charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree and manslaughter, as well as abuse of or cruelty to a minor, commission of a felony while armed with a firearm and possession of a firearm by one with a prior drug conviction.
First-degree murder is punishable by either life in prison or the death penalty and up to $50,000 in fines. However, the prosecution announced early in the case that it would not seek the death penalty.
Harrison has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
In a separate case, Harrison was on parole for a separate drug offense at the time of his arrest for murder and was deemed in violation of the terms of that parole.
Friday, Gering said that, because the cases are connected, hearings regarding the question of Harrison’s alleged parole violation will be also be adjusted.
Harrison’s next hearing is set for May 22 at 10 a.m. at the Yankton Safety Center.
