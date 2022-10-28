100 Years Ago
Sunday, October 29, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 29, 1947
• Eighteen costumed members of Girl Scout Troop No. 7 assembled at Scout Nest last evening for their Halloween party. The young folks were entertained with readings, skits, songs and dancing all presented in the form of a radio program. The party lunch planned in keeping with “meatless Tuesday” featured sandwiches, popcorn balls, apples and other Halloween goodies.
• Meeting North Dakota University at Vermillion Saturday the tough University of South Dakota Coyotes will have their top two scoring aces again working in the backfield. They are Howard Blumhardt (FB) and Jack Van Arsdale (LHB) who each made two touchdowns against South Dakota State last week. This game is for the Coyotes the only thing between them and the conference crown, having won their first three North Central Conference tilts.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, October 29, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 29, 1997
• When James Goettsche shows up, Pope John Paul II listens. So do millions of people attending or watching the televised Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve or any of the other functions at the Vatican. Goettsche, a former University of South Dakota student, is the only person to regularly play organ at St. Peter’s Square. He was elected official organist of St. Peter’s Basillica in 1989.
• It’s always a classic when the O’Gorman Knights and the Yankton High Bucks football teams meet — and last night’s battle for the right to proceed to the semifinals of the annual football playoffs was certainly no exception. The Bucks battled from behind to win their seventh game of the season as they edged the rugged Knights 21-14 before a full house at Crane Youngworth Field in Yankton.
