The National Park Service and South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks are having a litter issue at one of the most pristine and beautiful access points on the river in southeastern South Dakota. Known to some as the Burbank Beach, the Bolton Game Production Area and river access in the Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR) is a popular destination because of its remoteness, extensive river beaches and sandbars, and the abundance of wildlife including bald eagles, deer, turkey, Piping Plovers, and butterflies and dragonflies. Litter like bottles and aluminum cans, potato chip bags, candy wrappers and beach chairs are left behind for the next visitor to see. Litter affects the environment for wildlife that depend on the river for life and for the people who depend on it for recreation purposes.
The Bolton river access is in the lower 59-Mile District of the Missouri National Recreational River, a unit of the National Park Service, and nationally recognized as a wild and scenic river in the Wild and Scenic Rivers System. Recently, staff from South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (SDGFP) and the National Park Service (NPS) collected up to 12 bags of trash from the sandy beaches of the Bolton Game Production Area.
“For anyone that has spent time in that area will agree it’s a unique bit of paradise that should be respected and not degraded,” said Rick Clark, Missouri National Recreational River Superintendent.
The consumption of alcohol at the beach is a great concern with the two agencies that have been monitoring the misuse of the area. The NPS in partnership with SDGFP has instituted a newly formed sand bar closure in the nearby area of the Bolton Beach to prohibit the consumption of alcoholic beverages. This effort will hopefully help curb some of the litter issues the two agencies have been dealing with and to prevent incidents including discharging of weapons and a spinal cord injury from a shallow dive that both happened on one weekend.
“We all have a responsibility to reduce the impact on the places we love,” Clark said. “Following Leave No Trace Principles can help minimize our footprint and help the wildlife that call our recreational spaces home.” These principles were established by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, and build on work by the US Forest Service, National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management in the mid-1980s.
