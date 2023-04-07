PIERRE — Local high school students are invited to participate in the South Dakota Democratic Party (SDDP)’s annual Young Elected Legislative Leaders (YELL)! program that will be held April 15 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Pierre.
YELL! is an annual event sponsored by the South Dakota Democratic Party that unites young Democrats from across the state to participate in a mock legislative session with Democratic legislators, SDDP staff, and other South Dakota Democratic leaders.
This year students will hear from 2022 gubernatorial candidate and former state legislator Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, among others. A bill writing portion of YELL! will take place via Zoom on April 11, from 7-9 p.m.
High school students in South Dakota who are interested in participating in the 2023 YELL! program must submit the short online application no later than Monday, April 10. For more information, visit the “News” section of the Yankton County Democrats website: www.yanktoncountydemocrats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.