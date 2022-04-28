100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 29, 1922
• There will be an entirely unique action for Yankton when work is resumed on Pier 7 of the Meridian Highway bridge, for a diver will have to go below the surface of the water to make connections with air pipelines that got submerged when the box settled during the recent high water. A complete diver’s equipment, including rubber suit, leaden shoes and belt, helmet with eye glasses in it, and air tubing, has been received at the bridge office. It is an ungainly looking outfit and especially the shoes, which weigh around 25 pounds apiece.
• The Yankton ball team will hold its final rehearsal at the ball park tomorrow afternoon, before going to Tabor next Sunday to cross bats with the Tabor nine at the opening of their new ball park.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 29, 1947
• Striking telephone workers began picketing the Yankton office of the Northwestern Bell Telephone company Monday afternoon, protesting the employment of non-union personnel to operate the switchboards at the local office.
• City permit to erect a store building on East Third street just west of Hotel Charles Gurney, between the hotel building and the alley, has been granted to Charles Gurney, owner of the site. The area is now being used as part of a free parking lot used in conjunction with the hotel. No occupant for the building has yet been secured, Gurney said today.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 29, 1972
• Ten new Red Cross volunteers received an orientation Thursday in the Bent Lounge. There are now 52 Red Cross volunteers working at both Yankton State Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospital.
• Yankton College graduating senior Pat Haley of Mission Hill, whose works are now on display at the art show on campus, is a bit out of the ordinary mold of the general idea of college student. He’s 31, father of four children and a seven-year Army veteran.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 29, 1997
• Windsurfer R.J. Lunn prepared to hit the waves with his sailboard Monday afternoon. Windy conditions made windsurfing good, even though Lunn said he wished it were windier. Lunn wore a dry suit to combat the 50-degree water temperatures.
• More than 400 local volunteers celebrated “100 Years of Volunteerism” at Sacred Heart Health Service during a noon luncheon held at the Best Western Kelly Inn. Motivational speaker Tom Roberts of Sioux Falls entertained the crowd with encouraging words, humor and inspirational stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.