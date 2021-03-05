From P&D Staff Reports
SCOTLAND — Two people were injured in a bus-pickup crash this week in northern Bon Homme County, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on South Dakota Highway 25, one mile south of Scotland, said Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan.
The first vehicle, a 2007 Blue Bird school bus, was listed as driven by a 24-year-old man from Henderson, Colorado. The man’s name was not released.
The second vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup, was driven by John Goeken, 60, of Utica.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates that both vehicles were northbound on South Dakota Highway 25. The bus driver, who had no passengers at the time, slowed down the school bus with hazard lights on as he approached railroad tracks. The pickup rear-ended the bus.
The bus driver suffered minor injuries and was transferred to a hospital by private vehicle. He was wearing a seatbelt. No charges are pending against him.
Goeken was listed as receiving serious, non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the Scotland hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt and charges are pending against him, according to the Highway Patrol.
Superintendent Tim Hagedorn of Scotland confirmed for the Press & Dakotan that the bus belonged to BJ Transit but that the company was not serving the Scotland school district at the time of the crash.
The Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.