A trial date has been set and an attorney added to the case of a Yankton man charged with kidnapping and assault after a hostage standoff last spring.
At a hearing Thursday, the trial of Ricky Leroy German, 62, for the kidnapping and assault of two individuals was scheduled for Oct. 30.
There is a second case pending against German in Yankton County, as well as one in Charles Mix County and another in Clay County.
German appeared Thursday before Judge Cheryle Gering with his attorney, Garrett Horne, who requested additional counsel in the case, saying he has a heavy case load and his client is facing multiple felony charges. Yankton attorney Mike Stevens, who was in the courtroom, told the judge that he would be willing to assist.
Assistant Attorney General Nolan Welker attended the hearing via Zoom. He took no position on the request.
Considering the charges against German, Gering said she found good cause to appoint Stevens as additional counsel and granted him access to the case files.
German is facing several felony charges, including two of first-degree kidnapping — a Class C felony, with each charge carrying a sentence of life in prison and a possible $50,000 fine; two of second-degree kidnapping, as well as one of aggravated assault, and a charge of aggravated assault (domestic violence) — all Class 3 felonies, each carrying a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a possible $30,000 fine.
German also faces felony drug charges, including a charge of unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance and a charge of unauthorized possession of a controlled substance — both Class 5 felonies, which each carry a sentence of five years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine.
He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gering also granted Stevens access to files in a second Yankton County case which occurred in February. In that case, German is charged with forgery — a Class 5 felony — involving a check in the amount of $200. He is also charged with a count of misdemeanor petty theft of less than $400.
Horne will also represent German in the forgery case, which is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 18. Stevens will not assist in that case.
In order to give Stevens time to prepare a defense in the assault and kidnapping case, German waived his right to a speedy trial.
The case against German stems from a March incident in which he allegedly took two individuals hostage with an air rifle at a residence when police and his parole officer arrived to check on him.
The incident led to a two-hour standoff, during which time the suspect allegedly said he didn’t know if he was going to shoot the hostages or shoot himself, according to court documents.
At one point in the negotiations, the male hostage was released unharmed.
Approximately two hours after negotiations began, police breached the door and saw that the female, reportedly German’s girlfriend, was unharmed. The suspect was hiding in a closet. He emerged from the closet unarmed and was arrested, court documents say.
German allegedly told police he had used methamphetamine approximately two hours before contact with law enforcement. Police found methamphetamine at the residence and a glass pipe allegedly used to ingest meth, according to court documents.
Meanwhile, German is also headed to trial in Charles Mix County in connection with a parole violation that allegedly occurred in June 2022. While on parole for narcotics violations, German was pulled over by police in Wagner for making an improper right turn. The officer reported observing signs of extreme nervousness and criminal activity in German and allegedly asked to search the vehicle. The search found a hypodermic needle that tested positive for methamphetamine and a THC vape pen, according to court documents.
The officer later searched German’s residence and found a digital scale with methamphetamine residue, a metal grinder containing marijuana and a pipe with marijuana residue, court documents show.
In that case, German faces a charge of unauthorized distribution of controlled substance, a Class 4 felony that carries a punishment of 10 years in prison and a possible $30,000 fine; two charges of unauthorized possession of a controlled substance and a charge of keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, all Class 5 felonies.
He faces a charge of misdemeanor possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in this case, as well.
In April, German was indicted in Clay County for a count of Forgery, a Class 5 felony, and one of petty theft, a Class 2 misdemeanor. An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the indictment but no further action has been taken at the time of this writing.
German’s next scheduled court date is for his trial in Charles Mix County which begins Aug. 21.
German is next scheduled to be in court in Yankton for the forgery case on Aug. 31 for a change of plea hearing or on Sept. 1 for a motions hearing if there is no change of plea.
His next hearing in the kidnapping and assault case is set for Oct. 11.
