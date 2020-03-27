The Yankton area is bracing for a wet and windy day today (Saturday).
The area is under a wind advisory through most of the day. North/northwest winds are forecast to range from 15-35 miles per hour (mph), with gusts up to 50 mph possible at times late in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, southeast South Dakota is also under a flood watch until late today. A strong storm system could dump from 1-2 inches of rain across the region, with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible. Rain is expected to taper off tonight, and there could be some light snow in the mix late, but strong winds will continue.
Highs are expected to reach the mid 40s today.
Conditions should improve Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds are expected to be 15-25 mph.
