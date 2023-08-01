Chezayia Raniyah Liggins

Chezayia Raniyah Liggins

 Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office

VERMILLION — The suspect in a stabbing death in Vermillion Sunday made an initial appearance in Clay County Court Tuesday morning before Magistrate Judge Kasey Sorensen.

Chezayia Raniyah Liggins, 20, of San Antonio, Texas, is scheduled to return to the Clay County courtroom on Aug. 24 to be arraigned before First Circuit Judge Tami Bern.

(1) comment

Larry Skow

Very Good example of why all knives should must be removed from society!!! They are fearsome deadly weapon. Weapon of mass destruction!! Ban them.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.