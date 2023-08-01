VERMILLION — The suspect in a stabbing death in Vermillion Sunday made an initial appearance in Clay County Court Tuesday morning before Magistrate Judge Kasey Sorensen.
Chezayia Raniyah Liggins, 20, of San Antonio, Texas, is scheduled to return to the Clay County courtroom on Aug. 24 to be arraigned before First Circuit Judge Tami Bern.
Liggins was informed of her rights by Sorensen Tuesday.
Liggins, dressed in an orange prison jump suit, and her attorney, Seth Klentz of the Clay County Public Defender’s Office, sat at a table near the bench in the courtroom. A law enforcement officer stood near the courtroom entrance, not far from the table.
Other people who had business with the court that morning sat in the general seating that is also open to the public.
During Liggins’ initial court appearance Tuesday, Sorensen told her that she was facing a charge of murder in the first degree and asked her if she understood the details of the court complaint.
Sorensen told her that the penalty for first-degree murder, which is a Class A felony, is death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The judge also noted that Liggins will continue to be held on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Several individuals, who were likely friends or family members of Liggins, sat directly behind her in the public seating area and offered her words of encouragement before the hearing began. When Liggins’ court business before the judge was complete, she was taken from the courtroom by a Clay County deputy sheriff, and Liggins’ supportive group followed her, talking with her briefly in the hallway.
The individuals then met with Klentz in the public defender’s office, located on the third floor of the courthouse, down the hall from the courtroom.
Liggins was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder following the stabbing death of Christopher Bartling, 47, of Vermillion.
In a Sunday press release from the Vermillion Police Department (VPD), a 911 call was received at 4:09 a.m. Sunday regarding a man who had been stabbed. Authorities later identified Bartling as the victim.
An affidavit and application for ex parte determination of probable cause was filed Monday by VPD Officer Drew Gortmaker, who responded to the call Sunday.
“Vermillion Police Officers responded to Spruce Street for a report of a male that was stabbed and believed to be deceased,” Gortmaker said, adding that officers found the victim and had begun life-saving measures before Bartling was pronounced dead. “I interviewed the defendant, and she admitted to stabbing the victim in the back two times with a knife.”
An autopsy has been scheduled, and the investigation is ongoing.
Liggins was arrested at the scene, 205 Spruce Street No. 109, and charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony. According to the criminal complaint, she is charged with “perpetrating the death of another human being without authority of law and with premeditation to effect the death of (Christopher Bartling).”
The Vermillion Police Department, in a Sunday press release, stated that no other persons are suspected to have been involved in the incident and there was no danger to the public.
Cora Van Olson of the Yankton Press & Dakotan contributed to this report.
(1) comment
Very Good example of why all knives should must be removed from society!!! They are fearsome deadly weapon. Weapon of mass destruction!! Ban them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.