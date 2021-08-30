VERMILLION — Leaders from the University of South Dakota (USD) and Sisseton Wahpeton College (SWC) met on Aug. 3 to sign agreements that provide increased educational opportunities for students from South Dakota and the region.
“USD and SWC have created a transfer pathway to build upon the strengths of each institution, grounded in student success and focused on the economic development needs of the Sisseton Wahpeton community,” said Beth Freeburg, Ph.D., USD associate provost. “USD and SWC will continue to build upon these three agreements.”
The articulation agreements allow SWC students who completed coursework in the Associate of Science degree in Business Administration or an Associate of Science degree with an accounting emphasis to transfer their completed academic credits toward the Bachelor of Business Administration at USD. Additionally, students who have completed coursework in Addiction and Diversity Counseling at SWC can apply credit toward the Bachelor of Science degree in Addiction Counseling and Prevention at USD. Students from SWC who have completed an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science in General Studies can seamlessly transfer their completed academic credits to any undergraduate program at USD.
“I am excited to be part of a partnership that includes an articulation agreement with the University of South Dakota,” said Lane Azure, Ph.D., SWC president. “We look forward to a lasting relationship with USD.”
“It is of the utmost importance that we have true consultations with tribes as well as tribal colleges and universities to ensure we are meeting their needs, which is imperative and at the heart of tribal relations,” Damon Leader Charge, director of tribal outreach at USD, said.
