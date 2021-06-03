VERMILLION — The City of Vermillion Parks & Recreation Department has announced the opening of the Bluffs Golf Course Walking Trail. The trail allows visitors to experience the Bluffs Golf Course in a new and unique way, aside from a traditional game of golf.
Members of the public can now access the trail, with access ending for the season on Sept. 30. The trailhead is located at the southeast corner of the Bluffs Golf Course parking lot at 2021 E. Main Street.
The walking trail showcases the Bluffs Golf Course through a 1.2-mile route and an extended route of 2.4 miles. Walkers can explore the course from below the bluff and view the variety of wildlife that inhabit the area.
Visitors will be able to access the walking trail from 6 a.m.-8 a.m. seven days a week. The trail is limited to walking or running only; bikes and carts are not permitted. The walking trail is pet friendly, and pet waste stations are available at the start and end of the trail.
Walkers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the Bluffs Golf Course Walking Trail Rules and Regulations, and take caution when walking on the course, as limited golf activity and golf course maintenance will still be taking place. A map of the trail and a list of rules and regulations can be found at the walking trailhead and on the City website at www.vermillion.us.
