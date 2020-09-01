JEFFERSON — A Brunsville, Iowa, woman has been identified as the person who died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash one mile south of Jefferson.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Ford Econoline E350 Ambulance was southbound on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control at 3:32 a.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes, went into the median and then entered the northbound lanes. The ambulance struck the back end of the semi-truck and trailer. The impact caused the semi-truck and trailer to roll onto its passenger side.
Tonya Bruscher, 29, was the passenger in the ambulance. She was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jacob Smith, 22, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, was the ambulance driver. He was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. He was taken to a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.
Bruce Muehler, 62, of Campbell, Minnesota, was the driver of the semi-truck. He was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He was not transported.
Interstate 29 in that area was closed to traffic for about eight hours, opening again at 11:20 a.m.
South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
