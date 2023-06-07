100 Years Ago
Friday, June 8, 1923
• The death was announced this morning at 11:15 of Dr. G.W. Vanderhule, pioneer druggist of Yankton, who has been ill for some months past at the home of his son, Clarence H. Vanderhule of this city. The deceased has been prominent in the life of the city in many ways since 1866.
• From the lowest water level of three feet, the river today passed over the seven foot mark, and was reported at 7.2. Present indications are for still higher water before the June rise of 1923 subsides. The few inches of rise the past twenty four hours, coupled with surface water from the frequent rains, are steadily contributing to the crumbling of the river bank.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 8, 1948
• Citizens of one residential section in Yankton declared war today on careless drivers who have been using their street as a “speedway.” They brought their complaint, in the form of a petition, to Chief of Police Ed Sampson, who promised the fullest cooperation of the police department in taking care of the situation. While this particular residential section is the only one to take formal action, there have been complaints about speeders coming from all parts of the city, Sampson pointed out.
• In a telephone message, Mr. and Mrs. Anton Oliva of Tyndall were notified of the marriage of their son, John. The former Tyndall man exchanged marriage promises with Miss Margaret Smith of Wittier, California, in a ceremony performed May 31st. Mr. Oliva was reared in this community, and he received his education here. He traveled to California a number of years ago. They newlyweds expect to visit in Tyndall while on their wedding trip.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 8, 1973
• The final arrangements have been set and tomorrow morning over 260 Boy Scouts will set off on the Lewis and Clark Historic Canoe Trail Trip from Yankton to Sioux City. Over 12 scout units from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota will participate.
• As part of the Yankton Chamber of Commerce Community Betterment Program, old advertising signs are being removed from the downtown Yankton business district. The work is being done by the Stan Schulte Sign Company as a public service in improving the looks of our All-America City.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 8, 1998
• Nebraska’s funding in the new federal highway bill raises hopes for a Highway 81 expressway between Norfolk, Neb., and Yankton. Nebraska receives a 43 percent hike — $61 million a year, under the new bill. Steve Maraman of the Nebraska Department of Roads told a Norfolk newspaper that the state can now likely expand Highway 81 to four lanes.
• Lake Andes celebrated its annual Fish Days celebration over the weekend. Part of the three-day event is a parade. The Gall family created a Lawn Chair Brigade much to the delight of the parade crowd.
