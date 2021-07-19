Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Shali Ware, 36, Yankton, was arrested Friday on three warrants for failure to appear and warrants for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Yai Yai, 41, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Ryan Kushman, 35, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• Gary Cournoyer Jr., 30, Vermillion, was arrested Friday for unauthorized articles in jail (drugs) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Darrell Meddings Jr., 60, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• John Deblauw, 26, Mission Hill, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• McKenzie White Eyes, 27, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance in schedules I or II.
• Ido Hurre, 33, Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Austin Schmale, 27, Carroll, Neb., was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence, open container in a motor vehicle and speeding.
• Dennis Nekolite, 31, O’Neill, Neb., was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, reckless discharge of a firearm or possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, contributing to delinquency or CHINS or A/N of a minor, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ryan Lucht, 22, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for speeding and driving under the influence.
• Kayla Black, 25, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Alexander Wold, 24, Yankton, was booked Sunday on a facility hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
• Andrew Stiles, 31, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Eriberto Martinez, 39, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold.
• Steven Paulus, 46, Hartington, Neb., was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license.
• Kevin Black Bear, 40, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold.
