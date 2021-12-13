100 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 14, 1921
• Growing discontent among students against President Robert Slagle of the University of South Dakota was responsible for the hanging of an effigy of the university president from a flagpole on the campus yesterday. The immediate bone of contention was what the student body felt to be an arbitrary censorship of their publication, The Volante.
• More than a thousand people, from city and country, visited the livestock sales pavilion yesterday to look over the exhibits at the annual show of the Greater Northwest Poultry association. Farmers are coming from long distances, far outside the county, to look over the exhibits, and the large number of autos on the streets attested to this.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, December 14, 1946
• National headquarters of the Disabled American Veterans has granted a charter to a new chapter of the organization to be formally installed in a meeting in Yankton Tuesday evening, Dec. 17. The local chapter, to be known as Yankton’s chapter No. 8, DAV, will be composed of veterans of World War II who incurred physical disabilities as a result of wartime service.
• Assurance of the erection of a new 50-room fireproof hotel in Lake Andes was made by H. Whorter and associates. The hotel will be located on Main and Fourth Streets. There will be a coffee shop and space for four stores with utilities furnished. The two floors above street level will afford sleeping accommodations for 100 people as the rooms will have double beds. Each room will have a bath or shower and a large clothes closet.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 14, 1971
• A ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate the new terminal building at the Chan Gurney Airport will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the new terminal, with Mayor Wesley Novotny and former U.S. Sen. Chan Gurney cutting the ribbon.
• Tomorrow night marks the beginning of a young rivalry that could be electric over the years. The Yankton College Greyhounds will host the Mt. Marty College Lancers in the first intracity rivalry on a college level in the Mother City’s long and glorious history.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, December 14, 1996
• For the past 38 years, the Dakota Hall organization has been supporting the Yankton Native American community. On Dec. 21, that support comes to an end, as the organization holds its last gathering. Alberta Crow, a community elder whose parents, Stanley and Rebecca Jones, were among those who first started the organization, said there is a lack of community support and funding to keep the organization active.
• In eight weeks, workers at Portec, Inc., constructed five pieces of equipment to stabilize contaminated soils in Belarus, formerly part of the Soviet Union. Earlier this week representatives from Belarus and the U.S. government received a hands-on presentation of the equipment at the Yankton manufacturing company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.