County Drops COVID Measure

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Yankton County Commission, Chief Deputy Emergency Manager Erin Hacecky — who had also been part of the county’s Health Board — told the commission that the resolution on business and social distancing restrictions had been suspended as of May 4.
She said that it could be reenacted if there was a surge in the near future.
During the meeting, the board was also addressed by Avera Sacred Heart Hospital CEO Doug Ekeren, who gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
In the latest modeling for the area, Ekeren said that Sioux Falls has been excluded and that there are some positive signs for the Yankton region.
“Because of the success we’ve had in most of the rest of the state with social distancing, hygiene and other measures, we’ve been able to flatten the curve,” Ekeren said. “Our peak doesn’t really show for us here in Yankton into mid-late June and almost July.”
He said that Yankton would likely see its peak around Independence Day. In a seven-county area — including Knox and Cedar counties in Nebraska — the area would see around 13,200 positive infections.
Ekeren said a high census of COVID-only patients at the hospital would be 120 people.
“We’re licensed for 99 beds and, at this time of year, we’d typically have a census probably in the low 30s,” he said. “A lot of our planning is geared towards, ‘How do we take care of the 120 COVID patients, plus the ‘regular patients’ we would have?’ To complicate this a little more, of those 120 patients, we would expect that 34 of them need intensive care levels of services and we would see approximately 19 patients on ventilators.”
He said that there is ventilator and ICU capacity, but another major hurdle remains.
“We have that kind of capacity from a space and equipment perspective,” he said. “The challenge for us is on the staffing side of it. If we have 120 patients, plus our regular patients, we’re going to need to be pulling in other resources.”
Ekeren said they continue to work with other providers in the community and the Avera system to plan for those staffing issues.
Also Tuesday, the commission held a first reading regarding a number of changes to the county’s zoning ordinance regarding accessory structures.
Commission chairperson Cheri Loest pointed out that, while there is a small grammatical change to make in Article F5, there are no substance changes.
“Article 5, which is agriculture — absolutely no changes are being made to Article 5 with this amendment,” Loest said.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said that the proposed changes haven’t raised much concern.
“We’ve been working on this with the planning commission for well over a year, we have not had one person in opposition to any of these changes,” he said. “One of the reasons I think it’s a good change is because we have so many variance applications for accessory structure size, and what this is going to do is reduce the variances that we have to do and allow people to build these accessory structures faster.”
The second reading will be held at the next County Commission meeting.
Commissioner Joseph Healy was absent during Tuesday’s meeting. As a result, a number of people with items that were to be heard during by the Board of Adjustment opted to table their items until the full board is present.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved a striping agreement for roads.
• Approved a deal for three properties with the City of Yankton.
• Discussed the addition of a stand-by generator and extra fuel capacity.
• Approved a conditional-use permit (CUP).
• Was addressed by Commissioner Gary Swensen during the public comment section. Swensen claimed to “have dirt” on the state’s attorney and fellow commissioners and displayed a sign stating such. However, Swensen made no attempt to substantiate these claims. The commission will further discuss public comment decorum at a later date.
• The commission will have an agenda item for each regular meeting for the forseeable future to gather public comments on proposed zoning changes.
