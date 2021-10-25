City OKs Increase In Aquatic Center Fees

The cost of swimming at the Huether Family Aquatics Center in 2022 is going to be slightly higher in light of the realities such facilities face.
On Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted 6-2 in favor of raising admission rates 2% to the nearest dollar starting Jan. 1.
Under the hike, a day pass, with a current base price of $9, would have a $10 base price. A season pass would rise from a base price of $60 to $62 after the New Year. These rates do not include taxes and other fees.
Under the motion passed Monday night, season passes that are purchased in November and December will be available at the current rate.
Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson said that the facility’s final numbers are still coming, but that its current operation represented a loss of $51,876 for the city. This number does not factor in nearly $20,000 in season pass sales accomplished earlier in the year or the sales of passes that will commence in November.
In comparison, he noted that losses at the Fantle Memorial Park pool usually exceeded $100,000 in each of its last few years of operation.
Still, Larson said that, as commodity prices climb, so will expenses for the aquatics center.
“Electric and gas are going to be variables we’re just not sure where they’re going — we know they’re going up,” he said. “We’re just trying to stay ahead of the game as we move forward because we know our expenses are not going to go down in future years.”
Commissioner Tony Maibaum, however, felt the loss was negligible.
“The loss that we’re looking at as part of this agenda item scares me not at all,” he said. “I think this is still a huge win for the community and we are, in fact, in the business of running services that aren’t necessarily intended to turn profits. This is public service kind of stuff, and having run our pool for so many years at a pretty significant deficit, this — I would hesitate to say it — is like ‘mice nuts’ in the grand scheme of things. “
He said he favors keep the prices where they are.
“I can actually see an advantage in keeping (prices) consistent, not only year over year, but perhaps as a multi-year strategy,” he said.
Maibaum voted against the motion and was joined in his opposition by Commissioner Mason Schramm, who noted that this would just be another rising cost for people if passed.
“I think the optics of us keeping consistent is a goodwill token, as Tony said, to the community,” Schramm said. “It’s $2 more but everything’s $2 more.”
City Manager Amy Leon noted that the city looks at price hikes like this due to the realities of operating recreational facilities and that the city has experience in this field.
“We propose this not because we think we’re going to necessarily make this a profit center,” she said. “We’ve been down this road before with the Summit Activities Center. Now we’re on track for taking over $700,000 from the general fund to offset the cost there. We’ve been on this track with Fox Run Golf Course.”
Commissioner Nathan Johnson said it’s a tough choice, but one that needs to be made to keep recreational facilities in the best shape possible.
“It’s easy to show good will, but when does that stop?” he said. “At some point, you have to acknowledge the cost associated with operating these things and make those tough decisions.”
Though originally recommended to apply 2% price hikes in 2023 and 2024, Commissioner Amy Miner suggested just making the motion for 2022 and reassessing the increase next year.
“I would rather say we’re looking at rates for the next year,” she said. “This is a lot of trial and error and guessing, and we can’t predict what’s coming. Rather than getting everybody riled up about a three-year guaranteed increase … let’s look at 2022, get through it together and reassess.”
During Monday night’s meeting, Leon also gave a quick update on the status of medical cannabis dispensary permit applications.
“(Tuesday), (the city) will be putting together information and notifying the state of our five applicants who have completed our process,” she said.
These applicants will now be tasked with filling out the state’s application process and two will ultimately be certified by the state.
Commissioner Bridget Benson was absent during Monday’s meeting.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Approved a conditional-use permit and a rezoning request;
• Approved a land lease transfer;
• Approved a base salary adjustment and step plan for some city employees;
• Approved bids for two vehicles;
• Issued a proclamation recognizing General Aviation Appreciation Month.
