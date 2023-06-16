WASHINGTON — Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced that Reid Rasmussen of his Sioux Falls office will hold Mobile Office Hours in Yankton Wednesday, June 21.
Rasmussen will hold hours at Muddy Mo’s Coffee House, 233 Broadway Avenue, from 11 a.m.-noon. If residents need assistance with a federal agency or have comments, they would like passed along to Rep. Johnson, they are encouraged to attend mobile office hours.
