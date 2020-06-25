Todd Jason Hochstein, Sioux Falls; Resident big game license; $500; License revoked for one year; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Justin Thomas Nelson, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Obey traffic device unless directed by policeman; $122.50.
Franklin Samuel Nimmer, 807 Picotte, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $101.50.
Beau Franklin Brady, 265 Antler Drive, Yankton; Reckless driving; $480.50; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Chris Paul Sailer, 805 E. 15th St. #204, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,230.50.
Connor L. Davenport, 503 Burgess Rd., Yankton; Artificial light/night vision; $272.50.
Josephine Anzalone, Walnut, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Jeremy James Lewedag, 2510 Mulligan Drive, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $580.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jeremy James Lewedag, 2510 Mulligan Drive, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
James Anton Myers, 1111 Whiting Drive, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault-choking; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault-choking; Recharged by indictment.
Henry Huitink, Dakota Dunes; Following too closely; $122.50.
Jason Michael Waddell, 30884 436th Ave., Yankton; No driver’s license; $122.50.
Cheryl Kay Doby, 2213 Mulberry St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged.
Hazem Al Jabri, 530 Elm, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $107.50.
Eric J. Chesley, 905 E. 15th St. #8, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $101.50.
Leeann Reifers-Flynn, 30654 SW Jim River Rd, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Todd Jason Hochstein, Sioux Falls; Locking/tagging big game transported; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sierra Thomas, Dallas; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
