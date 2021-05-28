South Dakota recorded six new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Turner County, in Friday’s update from the Department of Health.
The new deaths raised the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,010.
For Turner County, it was its 57th COVID-related death overall and first reported since April 14.
South Dakota saw 58 new infections Friday, while the number of active cases dropped to 391, the first time it’s been below 400 since April 10, 2020.
Yankton County reported two new cases and three new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 10. However, two new hospitalizations were reported.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Clay (+2), Turner (+1) and Union (+1) counties.
The number of active cases in other area South Dakota counties as of Friday were: Bon Homme, 1; Charles Mix, 7; Clay, 5; Douglas, 0; Hutchinson, 4; Turner, 3; and Union, 5.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal amended its total number of infections downward by 39; there have been a total of 223,304 cases reported in the state. No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,249.
