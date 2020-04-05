WASHINGTON — South Dakota and Nebraska have received major federal disaster declarations from the White House due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release issued Sunday, President Donald Trump approved the declarations, which fall under the guidance of the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).
FEMA announced that “federal emergency aid has been made available (to South Dakota and Nebraska) to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020 and continuing.”
The press release added, “Federal funding is available to state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.”
Lee dePalo has been named as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in South Dakota, according to a press release.
Pete Gaynor, FEMA administrator, named Paul Taylor as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in Nebraska.
“Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments,” the press release added.
South Dakota is already receiving emergency financial aid from the Small Business Administration (SBA).
Nebraska Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Third District) sent out a press release stating, “Nebraskans have taken drastic, but necessary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, and it is clear a major disaster declaration is appropriate. Though this unprecedented time may be difficult and the preventative actions demanding, we will recover from this pandemic. I appreciate Governor Ricketts for taking serious measures to fight this disease in our state, and I appreciate President Trump’s leadership at this difficult time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.