A Spooky Stay-Over?
Buy Now

Mead Cultural Education Center Executive Director Crystal Nelson displays the T-shirt that will be given to participants in this weekend’s Haunted History Tours Overnight Experience at the Mead building.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The Mead Cultural Education Center is preparing for an annual Halloween-season tradition with a big twist this year.

For the first time, this year’s Haunted History Tours Overnight Experience — set for Saturday, Oct. 29 into the morning of Oct. 30 — will feature a paranormal investigation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.