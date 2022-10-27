The Mead Cultural Education Center is preparing for an annual Halloween-season tradition with a big twist this year.
For the first time, this year’s Haunted History Tours Overnight Experience — set for Saturday, Oct. 29 into the morning of Oct. 30 — will feature a paranormal investigation.
Rob Marlow, programming coordinator for the Mead Cultural Education Center, told the Press & Dakotan that the overnight idea came up early in renovations of the former Human Services Center (HSC) building.
“When we started doing renovations back in 2010, a lot of our volunteers — and some our workers — started to experience some eerie things,” he said. “For example, one of our facilities managers, he was here in the building all alone by himself one night. He swears up and down that he saw two children running around the museum. He tried to get them out of the building, but when he went to find them, no one was there.”
He said that reported instances of hauntings aren’t limited to the building’s time under renovation or as a museum, and these stories helped spark the public’s imagination.
“After we started to come in here, other people who worked at HSC or the Yankton State Hospital came to tell us about different stories and different things that happened in this building,” he said. “With all of those stories about ghosts and paranormal things, there was an interest from different people around Yankton and the surrounding communities — they all wanted to spend the night in a former mental health hospital.”
Marlow said this is the third year of the overnight experience and it will feature a new element.
“We’re lucky enough to have Para911 from Sioux City, Iowa,” he said. “They’re coming up here to perform the first-ever paranormal investigation of the building. They’re actually going to be located in the east wing of our building, which is the most haunted wing of the building. It’s actually where the electroshock therapy room was and where the hydrotherapy room was, along with the quarantine room for the building.”
He said plenty of other activities will be included in this weekend’s event.
“We’re also going to have a tarot card reader with us here for a few hours and she’s going to be doing tarot card readings for all the attendants,” he said. “We’re also going to have horror movies up on the third floor. … Our executive director, Crystal Nelson, is going to be giving special tours of the museum including some flashlight tours where she goes around and tells you about all of the different hauntings and all of the different ghost stories related to the building.”
The event runs from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. the following morning and is open to up to 50 people. As of Wednesday afternoon, Marlow said around 15 spots remain. Refreshments and souvenirs will also be available.
